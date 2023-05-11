Entire Lexington apartment building likely to be condemned after fire

Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire at a Lexington apartment complex.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the fire broke out in an upstairs apartment that’s part of an eight-unit, two-story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

However, Lexington Code Enforcement also responded to the scene and told fire officials they are likely condemning the entire building.

No word yet on how the fire started.

We’ll keep you updated.

