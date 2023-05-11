Lexington Tool Library opens for public use

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s newest library opened to the public Wednesday night—the Tool Library.

The idea behind the library is to make tools available to people who may face a financial barrier that is holding them back from completing projects at home or in their neighborhood.

The library offers a selection of tools and resources that members can borrow for all sorts of purposes, like home improvement projects, and organizers say the best part is it’s free.

“The Lexington tool library is really an opportunity for people in the community to help themselves. So the whole idea is that just like you can go to a library and check out a book, you can go to the Lexington tool library and check out a tool. And you can do it for free if you don’t have any money,” said one of the organizers, Jonas Bastien.

Membership to the tool library is open to anyone over 18 who lives in Fayette County on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The Tool Library is located inside the United Way Way Point Center on Georgetown Street.

