Man stabbed several times during fight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of stabbing someone several times during a fight.

Police say it happened Wednesday night on K Street in Richmond.

According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three times during a physical altercation.

Police say the man who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital and is currently stable.

We’re told officers arrested Sanders a short time later at his home. Sanders told police he stabbed the victim to prevent him from holding him down and possibly being assaulted by others.

Sanders told police that, in hindsight, it was stupid and that he should not have done it.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center on an assault charge.

