Pulaski County circuit court clerk facing possible removal from position

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County circuit court clerk could face the possibility of being removed from his position.

According to the Herald Leader, witnesses say Joseph “JS” Flynn yelled and cursed at employees, made sexual comments and jokes, and touched female employees in inappropriate ways.

A hearing on Flynn’s conduct was held Wednesday.

During the hearing, Flynn’s attorneys questioned the motivation of witnesses.

Flynn won his term in 2018 but was suspended with pay in March 2022 after complaints about his conduct.

