UK softball falls to Florida in SEC Tournament opener

Three-run fifth inning sends Florida into SEC quarterfinals(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kentucky got a go-ahead two-run home run from Meeko Harrison in the top of the fourth inning to give UK a 2-1 lead, but No. 8 seeded Florida scored five unanswered runs in the final three innings to beat Kentucky 6-2 on Thursday afternoon at Bogle Park in the opening round of the 2023 Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament.

Harrison’s home run in the top of the fourth was her first long ball of the season, and drove in Jenna Blanton, as well, who reached earlier in the inning on a fielder’s choice. Kentucky registered eight hits in Thursday afternoon’s game, with the Gators recording nine base hits.

The 2023 NCAA Softball Selection Show will be Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins. Michele Smith and Amanda Scarbrough unveiling the field of 64 for the NCAA Softball Championship. Kentucky currently sits at No. 25 in the NCAA RPI and will be expecting an at-large bid from the NCAA committee, as the committee will award bids to the 32 conference champion automatic qualifiers, and 32 at-large selections.

Florida advances to play (1) Tennessee on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals and improves to 36-19 on the year. Kentucky is now 30-20-1.

