Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A second opinion helped turn around actor Dolph Lundgren’s cancer treatment.

The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional...
‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft
GOP governor candidate getting national attention after comments on transgender issues
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
Man stabbed several times during fight in Richmond
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Entire Lexington apartment building likely to be condemned after fire
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

A dashboard camera captures the moment someone appears to pull a gun on a woman in Indianapolis.
VIDEO: Person in car appears to brandish gun
Damage after fire at Cambridge apartment's.
Lexington firefighters battle third building fire in 12 hours
FILE - Lettuce is seen in this file photo. Authorities in New Hampshire said a laboratory error...
New Hampshire lab error incorrectly resulted in salad greens recall
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House