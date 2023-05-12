Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT First Alert Weather Day starts Saturday night and goes into Mother’s Day.

We are stuck in a rubbber stamp kind of a weather pattern through this big Mother’s Day Weekend. Muggy air is leading to rounds of showers and thunderstorms rumbling across the region.

Temps today reach the upper 70s and low 80s outside of any showers or storms. These storms are not going to be all day, but a few of the storms will pack heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning.

The northwestern sky will need to be watched closely on Saturday as additional storms fire up and roll into Kentucky. There’s a little better threat for a few strong to severe showing up across our part of the world.

This same pattern takes us into Mother’s Day. Storms may pack large hail and damaging winds but this won’t be an all day thing.

Much cooler air then filters in for much of next week.

