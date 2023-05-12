Deadly shooting reported in Phelps, Ky

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Friday morning, around 8 a.m., Kentucky State Police reports troopers responded to a home in Phelps regarding a shooting.

According to KSP, one man was killed in the shooting and another man was arrested less than five miles from the home.

As a precautionary measure, a nursing home, rehab facility, and schools nearby were placed on lockdown.

Further information is expected to be released on Friday evening by KSP.

