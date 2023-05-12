Derby winner Mage heading to Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby 149 winner Mage
Kentucky Derby 149 winner Mage(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby winner Mage is hoping to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown after owner/trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. confirmed the horse will be racing in the Preakness Stakes on May 20.

Mage’s owners made the announcement after a training session Friday morning at Churchill Downs.

The horse will train Saturday around 7:45 a.m. before making the trip to Baltimore that afternoon, according to a release.

“It still really hasn’t sunk in that we won the Kentucky Derby,” Delgado said Thursday evening. “It’s been a surreal last few days. The most important thing is the horse looks great. He’s kept his weight and relaxed when training.”

Mage will join other Derby contenders in the race, including Confidence Game, trained by Keith Desormeaux and Disarm, trained by Steve Asmussen.

Forte, another Derby contender who scratched from the race on Saturday morning, will not be running in the Preakness after being placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list on Saturday by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

