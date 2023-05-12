Good Question: Who can vote in the Kentucky primary?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One viewer had a question about who exactly is allowed to vote in Kentucky’s primary election.

For today’s Good Question, Cynthia asks, Who can vote in the Kentucky primary? Specifically, is it only for registered voters who have declared a party?

Cynthia, it may depend on where you live. According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, Kentuckians who were registered to vote by April 17 can participate in the primary, but the deadline to change your party registration was December 31 of last year.

Kentucky does not offer same-day registration.

Even if you are registered, you might not have anyone to vote for. Kentucky is a closed primary state. That means you must be registered with a party to vote in that party’s primary.

For example, in this year’s Republican governor’s primary, only Republicans can vote for one of the twelve Republican candidates for governor.

If you are an independent voter, you may still have a special election to vote in. Those are open to all voters. There’s the special election to replace Senator Ralph Alvarado, as well as some places putting expanded alcohol sales on the ballot.

You can check your sample ballot online or by calling your county clerk.

