Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Sunshine, Clouds, and Storms for the Weekend
Tracking multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the weekend into early next week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the weekend into early next week. Expect some of the strongest storms, with damaging wind, on Sunday.

A cold front will sweep across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday. We’ll dry out and cool off behind the front.

Highs cool from the 80s this weekend to the middle 60s by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

