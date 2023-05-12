Jessamine Co. students raise money for SRO’s son’s heart transplant

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky school resource officer’s family needs backup.

Officer Zac Lawson is the SRO for Jessamine County’s Rosenwald Dunbar Elementary School. Officer Lawson’s son needs a heart transplant.

Students there heard of the Lawson family’s need for support, and they were able to help out through a community service project.

“You really can’t put a limit on what kids are capable of doing,” said fifth-grade teacher Mackenzie Frankenburger.

A bake sale and other fundraising methods raised $13,000 for the Lawson family.

“I loved the idea that they got to see what one little thing could do,” said fifth-grade teacher Jessica Rogers.

Students, faculty and staff surprised the Lawson family with this gift in an afternoon assembly.

“They put in a lot of hard work and everything, and like I said, I’m at a loss of words,” said Officer Lawson. “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy right now.”

Officer Lawson says the money will help with medical, travel and other expenses.

Their five-year-old son Kash is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on the heart transplant waiting list. Kash watched the announcement from his hospital room in Cincinnati.

