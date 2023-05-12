Jessamine Co. students raise money for SRO’s son’s heart transplant

Students there heard of the Lawson family’s need for support, and they were able to help out through a community service project.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky school resource officer’s family needs backup.

Officer Zac Lawson is the SRO for Jessamine County’s Rosenwald Dunbar Elementary School. Officer Lawson’s son needs a heart transplant.

Students there heard of the Lawson family’s need for support, and they were able to help out through a community service project.

“You really can’t put a limit on what kids are capable of doing,” said fifth-grade teacher Mackenzie Frankenburger.

A bake sale and other fundraising methods raised $13,000 for the Lawson family.

“I loved the idea that they got to see what one little thing could do,” said fifth-grade teacher Jessica Rogers.

Students, faculty and staff surprised the Lawson family with this gift in an afternoon assembly.

“They put in a lot of hard work and everything, and like I said, I’m at a loss of words,” said Officer Lawson. “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy right now.”

Officer Lawson says the money will help with medical, travel and other expenses.

Their five-year-old son Kash is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on the heart transplant waiting list. Kash watched the announcement from his hospital room in Cincinnati.

Officer Lawson will use the money for medical and transportation needs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional...
‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft
GOP governor candidate getting national attention after comments on transgender issues
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Entire Lexington apartment building likely to be condemned after fire
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
Man stabbed several times during fight in Richmond
Longtime Lexington bakery closing its doors after this weekend

Latest News

Students there heard of the Lawson family’s need for support, and they were able to help out...
WATCH | Jessamine Co. students raise money for SRO’s son’s heart transplant
You might start seeing painted rocks around Kentucky. It’s a movement that started in...
Movement to honor Ky. boy’s memory goes worldwide
You might start seeing painted rocks around Kentucky. It’s a movement that started in...
Commonwealth of Kindness | Movement to honor Ky. boy’s memory goes worldwide
“Miss Virginia” says she’s never been hit by a car but has had many close calls.
Off The Beaten Path: Miss Virginia