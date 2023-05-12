Kentucky dog still looking for forever family after four years

WHS says Saturday, May 13, 2023, marks Donatello’s fourth anniversary at Woodford Humane...
WHS says Saturday, May 13, 2023, marks Donatello’s fourth anniversary at Woodford Humane Society. They say Donatello has now been a resident at Woodford Humane longer than any other animal in its 48-year history.(Woodford Humane Society)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford Humane Society is still looking for the perfect forever home for a long-time resident.

WHS says Saturday, May 13, 2023, marks Donatello’s fourth anniversary at Woodford Humane Society. They say Donatello has now been a resident at Woodford Humane longer than any other animal in its 48-year history.

In that time, Donatello has watched almost 1,200 other dogs and puppies walk past him in the kennel on their way to their forever homes.

Caption

Woodford Humane staff says dog adoptions are at their lowest rate in decades, but intake hasn’t slowed. More dogs are competing for fewer homes.

According to WHS, there are some common factors that make some dogs get overlooked by potential adopters more than others, and Donatello ticks a lot of the boxes:

  1. He’s a large, black dog.
  2. He needs to be the only pet in his home.
  3. He’s a mature adult, not a puppy – especially now, at 5 ½ years old.
  4. And he’s a pit bull.

However, WHS says he’s also perfectly house and crate trained. He’s a belly-rub connoisseur. He’s a great blend of brief manic zoomies and total couch potato. He loves kids, though staff recommends older children due to his compact 62-pound frame making him a perfect wrecking ball when the aforementioned zoomies hit. He’s endlessly patient with being dressed up for photo shoots and all manner of shenanigans. He’s an absolute lapdog if you give him a chance to be.

Woodford Humane Society places no limits on the length of any pet’s stay at the Adoption Center and says Donatello can wait for a family to come along for as long as it takes.

But, after four years of watching other dogs go home, WHS says he has more than earned a chance to know that joy himself.

Due to ongoing staffing issues, Woodford Humane Society is currently operating by appointment. Any potential adopters interested in meeting Donatello or finding out more about him can call the Adoption Center at 859.873.5491. Appointment booking opens at 10:00 a.m. daily.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional...
‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft
GOP governor candidate getting national attention after comments on transgender issues
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
Man stabbed several times during fight in Richmond
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Entire Lexington apartment building likely to be condemned after fire
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Stephon Henderson
Lexington man learns sentence for killing wife
WHS says Saturday, May 13, 2023, marks Donatello’s fourth anniversary at Woodford Humane...
Kentucky dog still looking for forever family after four years
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ky
One viewer had a question about who exactly is allowed to vote in Kentucky’s primary election....
Good Question: Who can vote in the Kentucky primary?