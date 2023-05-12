Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County is without a coroner.

Thomas Ware posted on Facebook saying he and his father, who was deputy coroner, resigned from the position Friday, effective immediately.

The Ware family has served the community as coroners and deputy coroners for more than 30 years.

Ware says due, to recent changes and the toll the position takes on a person and family, they’ve chosen to step back.

We reached out to thomas Friday afternoon. He says this was a tough decision to make.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.