Lexington Urban County Council approves CROWN Act

A CROWN Act ordinance passed in committee in Lexington on Tuesday.
A CROWN Act ordinance passed in committee in Lexington on Tuesday.(National Urban League)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council approved its version of the CROWN Act

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

This includes braids, locks, twists, or Bantu knots.

The Council suspended regular rules to give it a first and second reading Thursday night and voted to approve after the second reading.

The ordinance passed 14-0

Council members Shayla Lynch, Denise Gray and Tayna Fogle worked together on the ordinance.

The ordinance will now be heard by the full Urban County Council.

