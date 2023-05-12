Lexington Urban County Council approves CROWN Act

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council approved its version of the CROWN Act

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

This includes braids, locks, twists, or Bantu knots.

The Council suspended regular rules to give it a first and second reading Thursday night and voted to approve after the second reading.

The ordinance passed 14-0

Council members Shayla Lynch, Denise Gray and Tayna Fogle worked together on the ordinance.

The ordinance will now be heard by the full Urban County Council.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.