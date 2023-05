LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are battling a house fire on Lucille Drive in Lexington.

Large scene on Lucille Drive. We’re told one home was on fire. Then the fire also spread to a neighbor’s home. The entire street is currently blocked off. We’ve seen neighbors embracing each other in front of their homes as crews continue to work. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/qkHZ9dBfuZ — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) May 12, 2023

Officials say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Lucille Drive for a fire at a home that spread to another house.

We do not know how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

We are working to learn more information.

