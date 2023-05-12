Lexington firefighters battle third building fire in 12 hours

Damage after fire at Cambridge apartment's.
Damage after fire at Cambridge apartment's.(.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington firefighters have battled three structure fires in less than a day across Fayette County.

The most recent fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Ironwood Apartments on Cambridge Drive.

Two units were damaged.

One renter told us he has been displaced. He says he smelled smoke this morning and called 911.

About 12 hours earlier, fire crews responded to a report of fire at the same building.

Firefighters believe the same fire sparked up early Friday morning, causing more damage.

Crews responded to two other fires within the same 12-hour period.

Those fires happened on Augusta Drive and Lucille Drive Thursday.

