Midway Baseball Hitting Records Out Of The Park

The Midway Eagles baseball team (27-22, 20-7 conference) is on it’s way to the NAIA Tournament as the River State’s Conference Regular Season Champions.
By Brian Milam and Lyndsey Gough
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Eagles play Saint Xavier University of Chicago in the opening round.

The Midway hitters have pounded the ball all season, and the Eagles have the numbers to back it up, but you can’t drive in runs without getting on base.

“I think we’re eighth in the nation in walks,” said Luther Bramblett, Midway Baseball Head Coach. “Offensively this year, our approach has been outstanding. Our guys understand their role of getting on base, getting it to the next guy, and we have battled and competed at the plate, which is why I think we’re still playing.”

Midway’s offensive numbers are gaudy and, yes, the previous records have been obliterated. The Eagles are averaging better than eight runs a game, plus, hits, doubles, RBI’s, and slugging percentage are off the charts.

“Offensively, we have shattered records. We’re hitting, I don’t know, maybe .318 as a team, broke our homeruns record. I think offensively, we’ve been dominating this year,” said senior left fielder, Ryan Davis.

Midway is the number four seed in the Lawrenceville, Georgia bracket. First pitch is Monday at 11:00 A.M. EST.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

