New program is buying homes of flood survivors

NRCS Home buyout
NRCS Home buyout(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Natural Resources Conservation Service have launched the Emergency Watershed Protection Buyout program that will purchase homes damaged in the July flood.

Property owners in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry Counties with flood damage are eligible for the program.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The properties that are eligible for purchase are homes, commercial properties, churches and non-profits.

NRCS Conservationist Casey Shrader said that this program will be game-changing.

“We want to reach out to these communities and provide assistance and I think this is a new opportunity that is really going to benefit some folks here,” he said.

Shrader explained that the new properties will be out of the flood zone, and the property of past properties will be turned into green space.

“We are really interested in helping people recover from these floodings, these were devastating events and we are not encouraging people to leave their counties or their communities, but we are trying to get them out of harms way,” he said.

He said the process from applications to purchase should take a couple of weeks.

The county will purchase the property and give applicants that are approved the value of the property before July 2022.

The price will be determined by past property value assessments.

Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson said this program will help those that really need it.

“The funding is on the table and we need to take advantage and get that extra step up in the right direction to move forward with the future,” he said.

Dobson said this will allow for people to move forward.

“We want to try and get money back in our people’s pockets, back in their hands, that way they can make decisions to plan for their future, to get their families back in a stable environment,” he said.

He encouraged everyone to apply, even if you do not think you are eligible.

“I really want to encourage people to consider this. You may have already worked on your home, you may have already made the much needed repairs to get back to your home. Even though you have, you still qualify for this program,” he explained.

The deadline to apply is June 30th.

Officials say to apply, you will need a prior PVA map, deed and proof of ownership.

For properties with multiple owners, Shrader said that all parties have to agree in order to be purchased.

Visit your county’s judge executive’s office or city to apply.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional...
‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft
GOP governor candidate getting national attention after comments on transgender issues
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Entire Lexington apartment building likely to be condemned after fire
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
Man stabbed several times during fight in Richmond
Longtime Lexington bakery closing its doors after this weekend

Latest News

Five-year-old Kash Lawson is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on the heart transplant waiting...
Jessamine Co. students raise money for SRO’s son’s heart transplant
Thomas Ware. (WKYT file)
Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team
It’s voting time across Kentucky and in one county, the clerk is running his first election,...
New Lincoln County clerk overseeing first election
Kentucky dog still looking for forever family after four years
WATCH | Kentucky dog still looking for forever family after four years