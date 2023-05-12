SEKY hospital giving out one dozen scholarships

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Baptist Health Corbin are looking to help fund students who choose to go into the medical field.

Medical Staff Coordinator Jessica McKay said they are giving out twelve $1,500 scholarships to try and keep students in the tri-county area of Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties.

“We want to give back to the community and to allow us to utilize it in hopes that we would keep people in the area, that we would invest in our community and that we would invest in the healthcare in the tri-county area,” she said.

McKay added the scholarships are not only for undergraduate students but for all levels of higher education.

To apply, visit the Baptist Health Corbin Facebook page.

