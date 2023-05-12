SEKY hospital giving out one dozen scholarships

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By RJ Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Baptist Health Corbin are looking to help fund students who choose to go into the medical field.

Medical Staff Coordinator Jessica McKay said they are giving out twelve $1,500 scholarships to try and keep students in the tri-county area of Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties.

“We want to give back to the community and to allow us to utilize it in hopes that we would keep people in the area, that we would invest in our community and that we would invest in the healthcare in the tri-county area,” she said.

McKay added the scholarships are not only for undergraduate students but for all levels of higher education.

To apply, visit the Baptist Health Corbin Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional...
‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft
GOP governor candidate getting national attention after comments on transgender issues
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
Man stabbed several times during fight in Richmond
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Entire Lexington apartment building likely to be condemned after fire
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
Kentucky Education Commissioner identified as finalist to become superintendent of Md. school district
Lexington Crews battling house fire in Masterson Station
Lexington Crews battling house fire in Masterson Station
A CROWN Act ordinance passed in committee in Lexington on Tuesday.
Lexington Urban County Council approves CROWN Act
Lexington-based company emergency disaster services is in El Paso, Texas, offering their...
Emergency Disaster Services assisting as Title 42 ends