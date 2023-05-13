3-year-old child hit by car in Berea, transported to hospital

The child reportedly had visible scrapes and scratches following the accident. Police say that...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Berea Police Department, a 3-year-old child was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Berea.

Police say that shortly before 10 AM on Saturday morning, a man was crossing Jill Street with his grandchildren when a car driving down the street shifted to the left of the lane to allow the family to cross. The driver then accelerated without realizing that the 3-year-old had not fully crossed and ended up hitting the child.

The child reportedly had visible scrapes and scratches following the accident. Police say that the child was transported to the hospital in a private ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.

