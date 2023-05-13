Baseball Wildcats fall at Tennessee, drop series with Vols
UT tops UK, 10-7
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Tennessee scored four runs in the second and four more in the fourth to put the baseball Wildcats in a deep hole on Saturday.
Trailing 8-1, UK battled back for three runs in the sixth inning, then three more in the seventh, before falling in Knoxville, 10-7.
The loss, the second in two days to Tennessee, gives the Vols the series win. They will go for the sweep in Sunday.
Kentucky (34-15, 14-12) got two more hits from Jackson Gray, who now has reached safely in 18 consecutive games.
Grant Smith cranked a solo home run, his fourth for the Cats.
