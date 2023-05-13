Baseball Wildcats fall at Tennessee, drop series with Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Tennessee scored four runs in the second and four more in the fourth to put the baseball Wildcats in a deep hole on Saturday.

Trailing 8-1, UK battled back for three runs in the sixth inning, then three more in the seventh, before falling in Knoxville, 10-7.

The loss, the second in two days to Tennessee, gives the Vols the series win. They will go for the sweep in Sunday.

Kentucky (34-15, 14-12) got two more hits from Jackson Gray, who now has reached safely in 18 consecutive games.

Grant Smith cranked a solo home run, his fourth for the Cats.

