Former Wildcat Za’Darius Smith traded to Cleveland

Browns will be linebacker’s 4th NFL team
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith smiles while taking part in drills during an NFL...
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith smiles while taking part in drills during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The Vikings will play the New York Giants in a wild-card game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKYT) - Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Za’Darius Smith was traded to the Cleveland Browns, along with a 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks, it was reported on Friday.

Smith recorded 10 sacks in his only season last year with Minnesota.

As part of a reworked contract, Smith will receive $11.75 million with a chance to test free agency after the upcoming season.

Smith was drafted out of Kentucky in 2014 by Baltimore with the 122nd pick.

