Former Wildcat Za’Darius Smith traded to Cleveland

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKYT) - Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Za’Darius Smith was traded to the Cleveland Browns, along with a 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks, it was reported on Friday.

Smith recorded 10 sacks in his only season last year with Minnesota.

As part of a reworked contract, Smith will receive $11.75 million with a chance to test free agency after the upcoming season.

Smith was drafted out of Kentucky in 2014 by Baltimore with the 122nd pick.

