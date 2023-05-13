Hundreds participate in Central Kentucky Heart Walk

The event raises about $400,000 for the American Heart Association each year.
Hundreds participate in Central Kentucky Heart Walk
Hundreds participate in Central Kentucky Heart Walk(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk helps fund their work, supporting survivors of heart disease and stroke.

“It’s a great way for us to celebrate all of those people who have survived heart disease and stroke, and to memorialize those that haven’t,” said Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Andrea Ooten.

Ooten says this event raises about 400-thousand dollars each year. “Those dollars of course come back to our community in a variety of different ways: through support of research, CPR events that we’re doing in the community, making sure that we’re promoting longer, healthier lives.”

It’s more than just a walk. For many it can be therapeutic, a time to share their stories.

“It is a really emotional time for a lot of people that come out because they are thinking about their own health, the many things that they’ve survived themselves or their family members that maybe they’ve lost,” said Ooten.

Among the survivors taking the walk along Keeneland’s grounds was EKU Head Football Coach Walt Wells. He suffered a cardiac episode in his office last year.

“The next thing I know, I wake up four days later in UK Hospital and luckily a survivor of a cardiac arrest event where I had 99% blockage of my widowmaker,” said Wells.

Wells credits his survival to the quick action of those around him that day. They quickly called 911, performed CPR and used an AED.

“The use of an AED and the use of great CPR training is the only reason that I stand here with my wife this morning and got to see my kids this morning when I was walking out the door,” said Wells.

Wells was back to coaching a week later. Now, he promotes the importance of CPR training. Many had the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR after completing the walk.

“Time is brain function. it’s organ function so keeping blood moving through the body, through the brain, increases the chances of that person not only waking up but waking up with a good quality of life, said Cardiac Rehab Supervisor at UK, Jacob Stone.

According to the American Heart Association, receiving CPR can triple your chances of surviving cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Thomas Ware. (WKYT file)
Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team
Ezekiel Byrd, the Berea man who had been fighting for his life after a crash, has died....
Man hurt in April crash dies, leaving behind 4 young kids; family asks for help
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance

Latest News

An iconic Lexington bakery, which has been a staple of the community for nearly seven decades,...
Lexington bakery to close after 67 years in business
Angela Board
Nicholas Co. woman charged with abuse of a corpse
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?