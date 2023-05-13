Hundreds participate in Central Kentucky Heart Walk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk helps fund their work, supporting survivors of heart disease and stroke.

“It’s a great way for us to celebrate all of those people who have survived heart disease and stroke, and to memorialize those that haven’t,” said Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Andrea Ooten.

Ooten says this event raises about 400-thousand dollars each year. “Those dollars of course come back to our community in a variety of different ways: through support of research, CPR events that we’re doing in the community, making sure that we’re promoting longer, healthier lives.”

It’s more than just a walk. For many it can be therapeutic, a time to share their stories.

“It is a really emotional time for a lot of people that come out because they are thinking about their own health, the many things that they’ve survived themselves or their family members that maybe they’ve lost,” said Ooten.

Among the survivors taking the walk along Keeneland’s grounds was EKU Head Football Coach Walt Wells. He suffered a cardiac episode in his office last year.

“The next thing I know, I wake up four days later in UK Hospital and luckily a survivor of a cardiac arrest event where I had 99% blockage of my widowmaker,” said Wells.

Wells credits his survival to the quick action of those around him that day. They quickly called 911, performed CPR and used an AED.

“The use of an AED and the use of great CPR training is the only reason that I stand here with my wife this morning and got to see my kids this morning when I was walking out the door,” said Wells.

Wells was back to coaching a week later. Now, he promotes the importance of CPR training. Many had the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR after completing the walk.

“Time is brain function. it’s organ function so keeping blood moving through the body, through the brain, increases the chances of that person not only waking up but waking up with a good quality of life, said Cardiac Rehab Supervisor at UK, Jacob Stone.

According to the American Heart Association, receiving CPR can triple your chances of surviving cardiac arrest.

