Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A slow-moving cold front tries to stall out, sparking showers and storms, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, through early next week.

Another cold front, this time moisture starved, sweeps across the area, Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for Wednesday.

Keeping a close eye on a stronger weather maker, which I’m expecting to arrive late week, increasing our chances for showers and storms into the weekend.

Highs cool from around 80s, on Sunday, to the middle 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.