Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Slow Moving Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
A slow-moving cold front tries to stall out, sparking showers and storms, across Central and...
A slow-moving cold front tries to stall out, sparking showers and storms, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, through early next week.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A slow-moving cold front tries to stall out, sparking showers and storms, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, through early next week.

Another cold front, this time moisture starved, sweeps across the area, Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for Wednesday.

Keeping a close eye on a stronger weather maker, which I’m expecting to arrive late week, increasing our chances for showers and storms into the weekend.

Highs cool from around 80s, on Sunday, to the middle 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Thomas Ware. (WKYT file)
Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team
Ezekiel Byrd, the Berea man who had been fighting for his life after a crash, has died....
Man hurt in April crash dies, leaving behind 4 young kids; family asks for help

Latest News

Severe storms
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Tracking multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the weekend into early next week.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Tracking Sunshine, Clouds, and Storms for the Weekend.
Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast | Tracking Sunshine, Clouds, and Storms for the Weekend
Breakdown
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds of Storms Move Back In