Lexington bakery to close after 67 years in business

An iconic Lexington bakery, which has been a staple of the community for nearly seven decades,...
An iconic Lexington bakery, which has been a staple of the community for nearly seven decades, opened its doors for the final time on Saturday morning.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic Lexington bakery, which has been a staple of the community for nearly seven decades, opened its doors for the final time on Saturday morning.

After 67 years of baking on Main Street, Magee’s Bakery announced earlier this month that Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th would be its final days open for business. On Saturday morning, they made an online announcement saying that they would not be opening up on Sunday due to their reduced inventory.

Magee’s Bakery will officially close at noon on Saturday.

NEW UPDATE: Saturday, 7:15 a.m. Sadly, we will not be open tomorrow, May 14th as we have run out of ingredients to make...

Posted by Magee's on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Ezekiel Byrd, the Berea man who had been fighting for his life after a crash, has died....
Man hurt in April crash dies, leaving behind 4 young kids; family asks for help
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Thomas Ware. (WKYT file)
Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team
Stephon Henderson
Lexington man learns sentence for killing wife

Latest News

Angela Board
Nicholas Co. woman charged with abuse of a corpse
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Five-year-old Kash Lawson is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on the heart transplant waiting...
Jessamine Co. students raise money for SRO’s son’s heart transplant