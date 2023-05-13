Lexington bakery to close after 67 years in business
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic Lexington bakery, which has been a staple of the community for nearly seven decades, opened its doors for the final time on Saturday morning.
After 67 years of baking on Main Street, Magee’s Bakery announced earlier this month that Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th would be its final days open for business. On Saturday morning, they made an online announcement saying that they would not be opening up on Sunday due to their reduced inventory.
Magee’s Bakery will officially close at noon on Saturday.
