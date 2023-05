NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -A central Kentucky woman has been charged in connection with her father’s death.

State police in Nicholas County charged 45-year-old Angela Board with abuse of a corpse.

The charges come after police found her father, 80-year-old Raymond Board, dead this morning inside a home.

The cause of his death is not known.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.