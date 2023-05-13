Rodriguez, Valentine sign rookie NFL deals

Levis expected to sign $9.5 million deal
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. and cornerback Carrington Valentine have signed NFL deals.

According to Spotrac, a site which tracks pro athletes and their earnings, posted Rodriguez, Jr. signed a four-year deal with the Washington Commanders for $4.01 million, including a guaranteed signing bonus of $177, 688. The former UK running back was selected in the sixth round.

Valentine, taken in the seventh round by the Packers, signed a four-year deal worth $3.94 million, including a $100,704 guaranteed signing bonus.

Quarterback Will Levis, taken in the second round by Tennessee, stands to make $9.5 million when he signs his contract with the Titans.

