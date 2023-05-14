8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury

8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WLKY) - Another horse has died at Churchill Downs after suffering an injury according to CBS affiliate WLKY.

According to Churchill Downs spokesperson, Darren Rogers, Rio Moon broke its leg earlier on Sunday.

The horse was at the finish line, in the sixth race of the day when the injury occurred and had to be euthanized.

This comes after seven horses died over 10 days during the Spring Meet at Churchill Downs.

Two of those happened Saturday, on Derby Day and two others were under the same trainer, prompting a suspension from the track.

