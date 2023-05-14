8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury

Kentucky Oaks 145 post positions, morning line odds set
(tcw-wave)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs confirmed another horse was euthanized Sunday following a leg injury.

Rio Moon, a 3-year-old Colt, broke its leg in the sixth race of the day, LEX 18 reported.

This is the 8th death reported since state and national investigations began following the deaths of seven horses ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Thomas Ware. (WKYT file)
Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this...
Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck