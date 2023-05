LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews were dispatched around 5:00 p.m. for a structure fire along the 1700 block of Russel Cave Rd.

Fire officials say the fire was in a single-family home and was contained to two rooms in the house.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still on the scene looking for the cause and origin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.