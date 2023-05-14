Jason Lindsey’s forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking unsettled weather as we start the new week.

A cold front could spark strong to severe storms Monday night into Tuesday. The strongest storms could produce small hail, wild wind, and isolated tornadoes.

Cooler and drier air settles in, behind a moisture starved cold front, Tuesday night, for Wednesday.

Keeping a close eye on a stronger weather maker, which I’m expecting to arrive late week, increasing our chances for showers and storms into the weekend.

Highs cool from around middle 70s, on Monday, to the middle 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

