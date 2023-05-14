Jason Lindsey’s forecast

Tracking Unsettled Weather for the Start of the Week
Tracking unsettled weather as we start the new week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking unsettled weather as we start the new week.

A cold front could spark strong to severe storms Monday night into Tuesday. The strongest storms could produce small hail, wild wind, and isolated tornadoes.

Cooler and drier air settles in, behind a moisture starved cold front, Tuesday night, for Wednesday.

Keeping a close eye on a stronger weather maker, which I’m expecting to arrive late week, increasing our chances for showers and storms into the weekend.

Highs cool from around middle 70s, on Monday, to the middle 60s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Thomas Ware. (WKYT file)
Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this...
Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

Latest News

Tracking unsettled weather as we start the new week.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Unsettled Weather for the Start of the Week
A slow-moving cold front tries to stall out, sparking showers and storms, across Central and...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Slow Moving Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
A slow-moving cold front tries to stall out, sparking showers and storms, across Central and...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Severe storms
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Sunday