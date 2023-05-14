Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann passes away after hospitalization

State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical emergency left him hospitalized.(Kentucky General Assembly/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical emergency left him hospitalized.

Swann’s mother, Pamela Dixon, issued a statement on Sunday morning.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying goodbye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

Swann was just elected to his first term in November 2022.

Final arrangements for Rep. Swann will be announced within the next few days.

