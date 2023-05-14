Lexington Fire Department investigates early morning structure fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating an overnight structure fire.

According to officials, the fire broke out along Woodfield Circle at around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

One person and two dogs were able to escape without any injuries.

Officials say the structure suffered moderate damage.

As of this morning, crews are still at the scene.

