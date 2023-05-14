Lexington Sporting Club Knocks Off Charlotte Independence

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -A second half goal from Khalid Balogun and a late save Amal Knight helped Lexington Sporting Club (2-4-1) earn the second win of its inaugural season in a 1-0 final against Charlotte Independence (3-2-4) at Toyota Stadium.

LSC is now in 11th place in the league standings.

“That’s what this game does. It’s such a beautiful game and it can take you from the highest of highs to the lowest low and back to the highest high in a matter of seconds,” head coach Sam Stockley said. “We honestly felt we were hard done at Chattanooga where we dominated the game and we had a difficult 90 seconds that cost us. Today it evens out. I couldn’t be more proud of the team, the staff and the club. (It’s) just a wonderful moment for us to be able to get three points. The season carries on but we’ll enjoy this one tonight.”

Lightning in the area forced a complete stoppage with under 10 minutes left to play.

TIn the final minute of extra time when Lexington’s Kaelon Fox was shown a red card in the box, giving the Independence a penalty kick, but a stellar save by Knight kept the home side in front.

“That’s the culture that we have at this football club, we’re going to give everything we’ve got for each other,” Stockley said. “I believe if we do we’ll have a very good chance of being successful at the end of the year.”

“I’ve been training really well and I’ve been trusting my training,” Knight said. “I got my opportunity tonight to come in and do my thing and I really felt good. I’d been making saves all night, so I knew going into the penalty I had to help out the team and that’s what I did. I came up big and thank God we got three points”

Next up for Lexington SC is a road trip to Richmond to face the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, May 20. The club will then return home on May 27 for a rematch against the league rival One Knoxville SC.

