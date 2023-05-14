Lexington Sporting Club Knocks Off Charlotte Independence

A second half goal from Khalid Balogun and a late save Amal Knight helped Lexington Sporting Club (2-4-1) earn the second win of its inaugural season in a 1-0 final against Charlotte Independence (3-2-4) at Toyota Stadium.
Amal Knight after LSC's win
Amal Knight after LSC's win(Lexington Sporting Club)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -A second half goal from Khalid Balogun and a late save Amal Knight helped Lexington Sporting Club (2-4-1) earn the second win of its inaugural season in a 1-0 final against Charlotte Independence (3-2-4) at Toyota Stadium.

LSC is now in 11th place in the league standings.

“That’s what this game does. It’s such a beautiful game and it can take you from the highest of highs to the lowest low and back to the highest high in a matter of seconds,” head coach Sam Stockley said. “We honestly felt we were hard done at Chattanooga where we dominated the game and we had a difficult 90 seconds that cost us. Today it evens out. I couldn’t be more proud of the team, the staff and the club. (It’s) just a wonderful moment for us to be able to get three points. The season carries on but we’ll enjoy this one tonight.”

Lightning in the area forced a complete stoppage with under 10 minutes left to play.

TIn the final minute of extra time when Lexington’s Kaelon Fox was shown a red card in the box, giving the Independence a penalty kick, but a stellar save by Knight kept the home side in front.

“That’s the culture that we have at this football club, we’re going to give everything we’ve got for each other,” Stockley said. “I believe if we do we’ll have a very good chance of being successful at the end of the year.”

“I’ve been training really well and I’ve been trusting my training,” Knight said. “I got my opportunity tonight to come in and do my thing and I really felt good. I’d been making saves all night, so I knew going into the penalty I had to help out the team and that’s what I did. I came up big and thank God we got three points”

Next up for Lexington SC is a road trip to Richmond to face the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, May 20. The club will then return home on May 27 for a rematch against the league rival One Knoxville SC.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Thomas Ware. (WKYT file)
Ky. county without a coroner after resignation of long-serving father, son team
Ezekiel Byrd, the Berea man who had been fighting for his life after a crash, has died....
Man hurt in April crash dies, leaving behind 4 young kids; family asks for help

Latest News

UK dropped its second-straight game to Tennessee on Saturday, giving the Vols the series win.
Baseball Wildcats fall at Tennessee, drop series with Vols
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Rodriguez, Valentine sign rookie NFL deals
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith smiles while taking part in drills during an NFL...
Former Wildcat Za’Darius Smith traded to Cleveland
Tracy Farmer Don Ball Stadium at Midway
Midway Baseball Hitting Records Out Of The Park