A look ahead to Tuesday’s Republican primary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the main focuses on election night is the republican primary.

WKYT’s Bill Bryant took a look at the race and analyzed the debates and polls.

“This has been an interesting race for the Republican nomination for governor with 12 candidates. Five or six have run aggressively. You’ve had a couple of perceived front-runners according to the polling,” Bryant said.

One of the front runners in the race is Daniel Cameron.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. You never know until all the votes are cast.” Cameron said. “We feel confident though in our opportunity to win this thing and ultimately face Mr. Beshear in the fall.”

Ryan Quarles is another candidate who has done well in the polls.

“We’re putting the effort in that you need to have if you’re going to beat Andy Beshear this fall. So, we’re proud to embrace that we are the grassroots, people first, old fashioned, driving my big red truck, to the people and spreading a positive message across our commonwealth,” Quarles said.

On Saturday Kelly Craft, another top competitor, brought out Senator Ted Cruz to her rally. He said he is one of her supporters.

“The momentum is amazing, and we are working as if there is no tomorrow. We are out and about just like we were starting September 7, and we will be until the last poll closes,” Craft said.

Predictions show a low voter turnout.

“The Secretary of State has said the total turnout will be just above 10%. So, there is a lack of interest in this primary campaign for reasons we will find out probably after the election in terms of how much real interest was there,” Bill Bryant said.

Tuesday, May 16 is election day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.