Remembering the creator of Lexington’s “Lee G. News”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington journalist has passed away after an accident earlier this month.

Lee Carter spent the last few weeks in a Louisville hospital surrounded by friends and loved ones. On May 2nd, we reported that Carter was involved in an accident. Carter passed away on Friday, May 12th.

His family says they want to choose to remember him not for how he died but for how he lived each and every single day.

“This is a pain; I can’t even explain,” Robyn Clayborne Lee G’s cousin said, “It’s awful, this pain is awful.”

Carter, better known as Lee G News on social media, was passionate about journalism. He studied at Kentucky State University and used his love to tell stories in his community, from concerts, and comic con, to the dirt bowl and changes happening in Lexington. Clayborne says Carter would usually have a lot to say, but one thing he never forgot was a love of his city and love for his people.

“I just wish he could see all of this love because this is what he wanted,” said Clayborne, “He would be eating this up right now.”

His mom is thankful for the team of doctors who cared for him in Louisville.

Lee was an organ donor. His mother says his gift of life will carry on in others.

