Several special elections happening on May 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, Kentuckians will be on the edges of their seats waiting to learn who will emerge as the republican nominee for governor, facing incumbent Governor Andy Beshear. Many predict he will clear his primary.

However, the governor’s race isn’t the only vote we’re watching. several special elections will also take place this election day WKYT Anchor Bill Bryant is tracking them all.

“So occasionally when there is a call for a special election and it happens very close to a primary or general election where that race normally would not be on. They will move it to the next election because they have what they need to hold the vote and it’s happening in this election with the wet/dry vote in Madison County,” said Bryant.

Voters in Madison County will have the opportunity to vote for county-wide alcohol sales. The city of Richmond is fully wet with bars, restaurants and package sales. Berea only has limited restaurant sales and the rest of the county is dry. That could soon change, depending on how things go this Tuesday.

Another special election will fill a Kentucky state senate seat. Senator Ralph Alvarado has served in the state senate representing Kentucky’s 28th district since 2015. He was recently appointed the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. Three candidates are running for Alvarado’s former seat.

“The winner of Tuesday’s vote will become a member of the state senate. This is not a primary in that case. This is a special election that was put on to be simultaneous with the primary vote. Once a winner is decided the winner of Tuesday’s election will take office,” said Bryant.

Voters in Bath, Clark, Menifee, Montgomery and a portion of Fayette counties will vote in this special election.

