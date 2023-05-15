18-year-old dead after Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager hurt in a motorcycle crash in Lexington has died.

The Fayette County Coroner says 18-year-old Jillian Pendergrass died just after midnight Monday morning.

Police say she hit a light pole on her motorcycle at the intersection of Man o’ War and Armstrong Mill.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was hurt.

The police department’s reconstruction team is working to determine what led up to the crash.

The intersection is back open.

