Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be breaking ground at Kentucky’s second location this summer.(Buc-ee's)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be breaking ground at Kentucky’s second location this summer.

The new travel center will be located in western Kentucky in Smiths Grove and will be the smallest city in the country with a Buc-ee’s location, according to a release.

Construction will formally begin at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road on June 5 with a ceremony attended by local and state leaders.

This is the second Buc-ee’s in Kentucky, with the first opening in Richmond in April 2022.

“We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a release. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”

Buc-ee’s has a total of 45 stores across Texas and the south.

