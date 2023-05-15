Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak front checking up across the region today and this means issues for Election Day. With a slower moving front, a wave of low pressure develops along this boundary and brings rain and strong storms as folks head to the polls.

A few showers and storms will be on the move through the evening. This action is coming from northwest to southeast and won’t be terribly widespread.

Temps will be all over the place today with areas under any shower or storm being much cooler than folks with sun. With enough sun, your thermometer can make another run at the 80 degree mark. I’m looking at you southern Kentucky.

Low pressure then scoots in here from west to east on Tuesday. This will bring an increase in showers and storms for Election Day, but this isn’t all day stuff at all. I’m going to be watching for the potential for a few clusters of strong to severe storms, especially across the southern half of the state.

Slightly cooler and less humid air filters in behind this for Wednesday and Thursday, but our attention quickly turns toward the next front barreling in here on Friday. This could bring a few strong storms back into the region.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.