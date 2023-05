CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a junkyard in Laurel County.

The fire happened at Bolton’s Towing in Corbin, right behind the Pilot at exit 29.

Laurel County fire says about 30 vehicles were on fire at the junkyard, and more than 20 units responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

