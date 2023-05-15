I-75 Southbound lanes closed due to collision

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -All lanes are closed starting at exit 115 on I-75 Southbound in Lexington.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m. there was an injury collision involving an SUV and semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours Sunday night.

