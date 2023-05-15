Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain will be in the area today but it shouldn’t be widespread. Severe storms could arrive on Election Day.

Today, you can expect some showers with thunderstorms developing at times. However, most of the time will be dry, allowing for some breaks in the precipitation. It will be a day of mixed weather conditions, with the possibility of thunderstorms bringing brief periods of heavy rain and lightning. Keep an umbrella handy if you plan to be outdoors.

On Tuesday, which also happens to be Election Day, thunderstorms will move into the region. There is a chance that some of these storms could be strong to severe. The primary threats associated with these storms will be strong winds and large hail. In fact, the area is currently in the SLIGHT Risk category for severe weather, which is considered level 2 out of 5 in terms of severity. While the main concerns are wind and hail, the risk for tornadic activity is very low.

As we move into the middle of the week, Wednesday and Thursday will bring cooler temperatures but still remain relatively mild. You can expect comfortable weather during this time, with a slight drop in temperatures compared to the previous days.

The next chance of rain will not arrive until the end of the week and into the weekend. So, if you have outdoor plans for Friday or over the weekend, you may need to prepare for some wet weather. Keep an eye on the forecast for more specific details regarding the timing and intensity of the rain during that period.

Take care of each other!

