Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible on Election Day

Severe thunderstorms possible on Tuesday
Severe thunderstorms possible on Tuesday(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain will be in the area today but it shouldn’t be widespread. Severe storms could arrive on Election Day.

Today, you can expect some showers with thunderstorms developing at times. However, most of the time will be dry, allowing for some breaks in the precipitation. It will be a day of mixed weather conditions, with the possibility of thunderstorms bringing brief periods of heavy rain and lightning. Keep an umbrella handy if you plan to be outdoors.

On Tuesday, which also happens to be Election Day, thunderstorms will move into the region. There is a chance that some of these storms could be strong to severe. The primary threats associated with these storms will be strong winds and large hail. In fact, the area is currently in the SLIGHT Risk category for severe weather, which is considered level 2 out of 5 in terms of severity. While the main concerns are wind and hail, the risk for tornadic activity is very low.

As we move into the middle of the week, Wednesday and Thursday will bring cooler temperatures but still remain relatively mild. You can expect comfortable weather during this time, with a slight drop in temperatures compared to the previous days.

The next chance of rain will not arrive until the end of the week and into the weekend. So, if you have outdoor plans for Friday or over the weekend, you may need to prepare for some wet weather. Keep an eye on the forecast for more specific details regarding the timing and intensity of the rain during that period.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical...
Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann passes away after hospitalization
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Lexington journalist Lee Carter passes away after accident.
Remembering the creator of Lexington’s “Lee G. News”
An iconic Lexington bakery, which has been a staple of the community for nearly seven decades,...
Lexington bakery to close after 67 years in business

Latest News

A lot of action around on Election Day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Here's the temperature trend, for Lexington, over the next 7 days.
Jason Lindsey’s forecast
Tracking unsettled weather as we start the new week.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Unsettled Weather for the Start of the Week
A slow-moving cold front tries to stall out, sparking showers and storms, across Central and...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Slow Moving Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms