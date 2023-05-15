Kentucky Newsmakers 5/14: Lexington Herald-Leader political writer Austin Horn; Links Incorporated Lexington chapter’s Jitana Benton-Lee and Jacquelyn Lee

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Herald-Leader political writer Austin Horn and Jitana Benton-lee and Jacquelyn Lee of the Frankfort-Lexington chapter of the Links Incorporated.

We’re in the middle of voting in the Kentucky primary.

Early voting was Thursday, Friday and Saturday and primary Election Day is coming up Tuesday. On that day, all polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

The headline race has been the battle for the Republican nomination for governor. A total of twelve candidates are in the running and hoping to take on Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

Several have run credible campaigns, and some experts say while we all may think we have a hunch about where things are and there could be surprises.

Lexington Herald-Leader political writer Austin Horn, a Kentucky native and frequent panelist on KET who has covered this race from the beginning, will also give us his insights.

WKYT’s Samantha Valentino also talked to a couple of political experts about the race’s homestretch.

The Urban County Council passed the CROWN Act this week as a local ordinance.

A statewide version failed to pass even though it had bipartisan support.

A local ordinance would prohibit race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

That includes braids, locks, twists or bantu knots.

CROWN Act stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.”

Joining us now is Jitana Benton-lee and Jacquelyn Lee of the Frankfort-Lexington chapter of Links Incorporated, a group that also recently won the passage of a city ordinance in Frankfort. There are also local ordinances in Louisville and Covington.

