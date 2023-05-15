Ky. drug treatment center sheds light upon vulnerable time of year for people facing addiction

Officials at the Isaiah House shared that people are more likely to begin using drugs in the warmer months and less likely to seek treatment.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrodsburg, Ky. (WKYT) - The Isaiah House is asking for help to highlight an important time for people facing addiction.

As the temperature begins to rise, so does the number of first-time drug users.

Officials at the Isaiah House shared that people are more likely to begin using drugs in the warmer months and less likely to seek treatment.

It comes from more people having a relaxed attitude toward serious issues in the summertime.

“I think it’s because everybody is getting together and gathering more,” said Director of Clinical Operations Michelle Maupin. “You’ve got more lake parties, more family outings, barbecues, those kinds of things, to where in the wintertime they’re more isolated. With this, everyone is coming together.”

Admissions counselors say, unfortunately, this is a trend they have seen, and in the warmer days of 2023, they are already starting to get fewer calls.

The Isaiah House is urging people who are looking for help to call their hotline at (859) 375-9200 for assistance any time of year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council unanimously passed the CROWN ordinance Thursday night.
Lexington becomes 4th city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN ordinance
18-year-old dead after Lexington motorcycle crash
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical...
Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann passes away after hospitalization
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
How common is election fraud in Kentucky?
Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing
Crews battle large fire at Ky. junkyard
A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Why doesn’t Kentucky allow independent voters to cast a vote for primary candidates? It’s the...
Good Question: Why is Kentucky still holding closed primaries?