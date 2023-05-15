Ky. drug treatment center sheds light upon vulnerable time of year for people facing addiction

Harrodsburg, Ky. (WKYT) - The Isaiah House is asking for help to highlight an important time for people facing addiction.

As the temperature begins to rise, so does the number of first-time drug users.

Officials at the Isaiah House shared that people are more likely to begin using drugs in the warmer months and less likely to seek treatment.

It comes from more people having a relaxed attitude toward serious issues in the summertime.

“I think it’s because everybody is getting together and gathering more,” said Director of Clinical Operations Michelle Maupin. “You’ve got more lake parties, more family outings, barbecues, those kinds of things, to where in the wintertime they’re more isolated. With this, everyone is coming together.”

Admissions counselors say, unfortunately, this is a trend they have seen, and in the warmer days of 2023, they are already starting to get fewer calls.

The Isaiah House is urging people who are looking for help to call their hotline at (859) 375-9200 for assistance any time of year.

