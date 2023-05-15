Lexington native earns full-ride scholarship to Columbia Law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Lexington graduate will be headed off to Columbia Law on a full scholarship thanks to a program with the Legal Defense Fund.

Andrew Brennen graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School and then got his undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina.

He then continued his education with a Master’s degree at Harvard University focusing on civil rights law and racial justice in public schools.

Brennen co-founded the Kentucky Student Voice Team and served as finance and audit chair on the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Board of Directors, appointed by the governor.

Now, he’s one of ten recipients of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, named in honor of Supreme Court Justice and legendary civil rights attorney Thurgood Marshall and the first black woman to serve as a federal judge, Constance Baker Motley.

“When I think about what that meant to them, what that means to me, I think of it as my responsibility to help pay it forward,” he said. “So more black families like my own can benefit from the promise that education has to offer.”

In exchange for the full law scholarship and professional development, scholars will devote the first eight years of their careers to practicing civil rights law in service of black communities in the south.

Brennen says he plans to return to Kentucky to stand before the Supreme Court to ensure that public school students across the commonwealth have access to equitable and quality education guaranteed by the state constitution.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.