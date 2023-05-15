Standoff in NKY continues more than 10 hours later

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene of a standoff at a home with a barricaded man who has fired shots, according to Chief Deputy Todd Cummins.

It’s been unfolding since around 4 a.m. Monday on Corinth Road between Crooked Creek Road and KY 36, he confirmed in a brief news conference at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no law enforcement has returned fire, he said.

Earlier Monday, neighbors told FOX19 now they heard multiple gunshots as authorities tried to coax the suspect into surrendering.

“I just heard a while ago that there were four shots down there this morning,” said neighbor Chris Burns. “I didn’t know that. Hell, usually around here, some of these old country people, they’ll kill your a**. That the way it should be anyways.”

The suspect’s wife was in the house with him earlier but she was evacuated after he apparently let her leave, Cummins said.

Corinth Road remains closed and the sheriff’s office urges drivers to avoid the area.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they are prepared for the standoff to go into the night.

