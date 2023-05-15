TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 major projects begin Monday in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and India Jones
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three major traffic projects begin Monday in Lexington.

The first is in the Distillery District.

Manchester Street will be one-way for the next four weeks.

You will not be able to turn onto Manchester from Oliver Lewis. You can take a detour from Oliver Lewis to Versailles Road and Forbes Road instead.

Crews will be working on the town branch trail in the area.

Lane closures also begin on Rosemont Garden.

Crews will be putting in sidewalks and curbs between Southland and Pin Oak.

One lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be two-way traffic at all other times.

Reconstruction work also begins Monday on Lansdowne Drive.

One side of the road will be closed between Malabu Drive and Brookhill Drive.

Detours will be in place.

