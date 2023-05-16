Candidates set for Ky. secretary of state race

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT/AP) - Secretary of State Michael Adams will reappear on the ballot in the general election.

The Republican incumbent faced two challengers in the GOP primary for Kentucky secretary of state, including a former opponent who has raised his profile by denying election victories by Democrats.

Adams, a lawyer, has worked with Beshear across party lines on election reform and soundly defeated challenger Steve Knipper in the GOP primary four years ago. Knipper was back for another run along with a third Republican, Allen Maricle, a former state representative and TV executive.

Adams will face Democrat Buddy Wheatley, a former legislator who narrowly lost reelection.

